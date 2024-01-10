Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 12,050 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

