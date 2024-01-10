Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 13,110 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.08% of QCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 59.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

