Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

