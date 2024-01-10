Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 1,097 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Get Our Latest Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.3 %

GXO stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.