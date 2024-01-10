Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 19,782 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.07% of OceanFirst Financial worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,979,000 after buying an additional 835,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after buying an additional 220,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 308,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III acquired 2,345 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,352.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

