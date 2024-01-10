Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MasTec were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

