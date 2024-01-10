ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.