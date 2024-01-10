ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

