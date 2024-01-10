Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

ENVA opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $58.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.82 million. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enova International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

