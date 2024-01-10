Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 1,740,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,053,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

