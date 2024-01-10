Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

