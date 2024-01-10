Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 7,128.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%.
Shattuck Labs Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
