Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 7,128.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.