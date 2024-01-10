Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

ANF stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

