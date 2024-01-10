Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Clene Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Clene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.52. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,624.65% and a negative return on equity of 322.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 250,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,911.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

