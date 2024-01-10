Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 478,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 367,764 shares.The stock last traded at $31.46 and had previously closed at $28.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,482,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 26.6% during the second quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 537,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,906 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

