Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

ETSY opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Etsy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

