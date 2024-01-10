Evergy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

