EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up to $21.47

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $21.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 51,018 shares.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,675 in the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

