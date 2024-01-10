FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lessened by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FDS opened at $454.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $478.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.