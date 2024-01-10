FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,273 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.79. 30,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

