Family Capital Trust Co Has $5.58 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 42.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
