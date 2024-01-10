FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.37. 550,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

