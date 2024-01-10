Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $80,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $343.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.07. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $229.26 and a 52 week high of $372.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.