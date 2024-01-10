Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.95

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 23589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $836.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

