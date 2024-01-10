Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,599 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.22. 5,549,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,615,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average of $217.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

