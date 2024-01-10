Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 19,713 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 117,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,857. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

