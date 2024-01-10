Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 5,872 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 570,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 84,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $761,205,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,250,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.39. 707,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

