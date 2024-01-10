Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after buying an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 422,823 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,414,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,607.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 291,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 152,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,308. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

