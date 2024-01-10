Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,923. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.