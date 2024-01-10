Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,654 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.37. 1,270,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,876. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

