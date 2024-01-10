Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 786,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,019. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

