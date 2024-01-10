Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

