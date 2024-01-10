Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.03 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 461,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,413. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.