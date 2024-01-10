Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $291.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.82.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

