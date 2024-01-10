Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.23. 98,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

