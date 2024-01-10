Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.61 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $670.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,621. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.39.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,788 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

