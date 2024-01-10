Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
