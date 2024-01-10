Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.18 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

