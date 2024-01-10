Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.55. 270,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,485. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.95. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

