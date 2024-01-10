Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,102 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.