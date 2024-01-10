Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

