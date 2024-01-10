Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 18,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 409,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,544. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

