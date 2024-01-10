Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,430 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MTUM traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,830 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.