Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 913 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 460,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,527. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

