Financial Comparison: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) versus Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68% Chimera Investment 25.07% 7.26% 1.40%

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out -256.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 6.09 $112.06 million ($0.39) -32.33 Chimera Investment $285.63 million 3.95 -$513.07 million $0.52 9.58

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Chimera Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 Chimera Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.87%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Chimera Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

