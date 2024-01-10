First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,689 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of HP worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 18.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 785,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,025. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

