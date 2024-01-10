First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 137,571 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,571 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.