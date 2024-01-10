First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 25,320 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 616,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

