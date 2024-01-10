First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 8,021 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.53. 114,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

