First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $239.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,108. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.89.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

