First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

